Last month we uncovered evidence that Google would be extending trials of Stadia Pro to Google One subscribers and, while that still hasn’t gone live yet, we have more details to share now.

A support page that’s gone live in the past day or two (via @OriginalPenguin) details what the conditions are on this Google One trial for Stadia Pro. For one, the trial will last three months, an extra 60 days on top of the normal trial.

Normally, we’d assume this trial would take the form of a “Pro Pass,” the typical code Google offers through these sorts of promos. That code has been offered in the past to Chromebook owners as a special perk and it’s a great offer since it applies to anyone, even those who have already tried Stadia before.

The bad news here is that this Google One trial for Stadia Pro is limited exclusively to new users. If you’ve ever had a Stadia Pro trial or if you’re a current subscriber, this promo won’t apply to you. What a shame!

The three (3) months Stadia Pro promotional offer available to residents of the United States (except Hawaii and Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands). Offer available only for those who do not have an active Pro subscription or previously had a Pro subscription. Offer can be redeemed during account creation or, for those who already have Stadia accounts, from stadia.com/pro. You must be a paid Google One subscriber, Google One trial subscriber or in the Google family of a paid Google One subscriber.

It’s unclear when this offer will be made available to Google One subscribers, but when it does launch it’ll run through December 31st, 2021 but will only be available in the United States.

More on Google Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: