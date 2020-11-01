Following three days of Good Stuff, November 2020 will see six games join Stadia Pro on Sunday. This includes new titles Sniper Elite 4, The Gardens Between, and Hello Neighbor: Hide & See, as well as Risk of Rain 2.

Update 11/1: The November 2020 games — Sniper Elite 4, The Gardens Between, Hello Neighbor: Hide & See, Risk of Rain 2, Republique, and Sundered: Eldritch Edition — are now available for Stadia Pro subscribers.

After adding six Pro games last month and in September, Google is continuing that trend this month. November 1st will see all the games come to the $9.99 membership, starting with Sniper Elite 4:

As an elite agent of the Special Operations Executive, infiltrate WWII Italy and destroy an Axis superweapon. This version of Sniper Elite 4 features Stadia-exclusive HDR support.

Another “New on Stadia” title is The Gardens Between where players “Wield control over time to unravel gorgeous puzzles in a rich, tranquil world.” Next up is Hello Neighbor: Hide & See, which is a sequel with “more chilling hijinks and stealth action.”

The three other titles that round out November are:

Risk of Rain 2 – The breakout survival roguelike comes to Stadia. Join forces with up to three friends in this innovative and haunting adventure from Gearbox Publishing.

Republique – Hack security systems and take down a despot in this game of stealth and subterfuge.

Sundered: Eldritch Edition – Unravel dark magics and unlock new paths to victory in this vast, beautiful exploratory platformer.

This month sees four games leave the Pro subscription on Halloween: Just Shapes & Beats, Metro Last Light Redux, Strange Brigade, and West of Loathing.

The count will stand at 31 titles after the additions/subtractions:

GYLT, Destiny 2: The Collection, SteamWorld Dig 2, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, SteamWorld Dig, SteamWorld Heist, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, Superhot, Little Nightmares, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, Panzer Dragoon: Remake, Crayta, Orcs Must Die! 3, Rock of Ages 3: Make and Break, Super Bomberman R Online, Gunsport, Hitman, Hello Neighbor, Embr, Dead by Daylight, Human: Fall Flat, SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE, Lara Croft: Temple of Osiris, Celeste, Jotun, Sniper Elite 4, The Gardens Between, Hello Neighbor: Hide & See, Risk of Rain 2, Republique, and Sundered: Eldritch Edition

The latest Pro titles go live at midnight PT. You can visit the Store on Android, iOS, or web to claim the Stadia Pro November 2020 games. They will join the Pro games carousel, or you can manually look for the listing.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: