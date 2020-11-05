Galaxy S20 FE gets a new variant with 256GB of storage

We called Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 FE the best smartphone the company has released in 2020, and now it’s getting a slight upgrade. The Galaxy S20 FE is will be available for purchase tonight with 256GB of storage.

Out of the box, the default Galaxy S20 FE comes with 128GB of storage, plenty for most users, and a very acceptable total for the $699 price point. However, if that is not enough for you, this new version will double the storage space to leave room for more apps, games, photos, and videos.

Starting at 12:01 am ET on November 6th, the Galaxy S20 FE will get this new 256GB variant. It’ll be available directly through Samsung.com at first with both unlocked and carrier models. Unfortunately, only the Cloud Navy color will be available for now.

Pricing for this upgraded Galaxy S20 FE lands at $769, but Samsung’s trade-in program can drop that as low as $319.

Starting at 12:01 am ET on November 6, 2020, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G with 256GB of storage will be available in Cloud Navy in select carrier and Unlocked by Samsung versions through Samsung.com, carriers and online retailers. The 256GB version of the Galaxy S20 FE starts at $769.99.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: