In a bid to clear stock, the Google Store in the UK is offering substantial discounts on the last-gen Pixel 3a and Pixel 4 series with unique promo codes for both devices.

Now that the Pixel 4a series and Pixel 5 have hit store shelves in select markets across the globe, Google looks to be clearing any remaining stock ahead of yet more potential Black Friday deals — although it’s unclear if this offer will run beyond the annual sale. Given how rarely Google hardware actually goes on sale in the UK, these are actually some decent discounts on 2019’s Pixel series devices.

If you want to get your hands on the smaller Pixel 3a, the Pixel 4, or 4 XL directly from Google UK, then a promo code will knock down the already discounted prices even further. Using promo code “PIXEL3AOFFER,” you can get the 5.6-inch Pixel 3a with 64GB of storage in Just Black for just £230.30 (~$302).

The Pixel 4 is available in more options and can be had in Just Black and Clearly White but is only available in the 64GB storage variant. Using the promo code “PIXEL4OFFER,” you can get the Pixel 4 from the Google Store for just £401.40 directly from the Google Store in the UK. That is a £267.60 saving compared to the standard list price.





As for the Pixel 4 XL, it’s available in 64GB and 128GB storage options in both colors: Just Black and Clearly White. With the same promo code — “PIXEL4OFFER” — you’ll get the 64GB base Pixel 4 XL model for £497.40 which is a £331.60 saving. That makes the Pixel 4 XL, in particular, a far more enticing prospect if you want the best internals on a Google Pixel device in 2020.

This promo on the Pixel 3a and Pixel 4 series is running on the Google Store in the UK from today until November 21. You’ll need to head to checkout to enter and apply codes to receive discounts on devices.

More on Google Pixel:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: