OnePlus has come a long way from its original smartphone in 2014. In 2020 alone, the company released six different smartphone models, and to kick off 2021, there’s another budget phone on its way in the form of the OnePlus Nord SE.

Android Central reports that the OnePlus Nord SE will launch sometime in Q1 2021, adding another budget smartphone to the company’s lineup. For those keeping track, it would be the fourth budget smartphone the company has released in under a year following Nord, Nord N10, and Nord N100.

What’s new with this latest release? The OnePlus Nord SE is mostly a mystery at this point, but there are a few known details already. For one, the SE would use an AMOLED display, a clear upgrade from the LCD panel we aren’t too fond of in the Nord N10 5G. Along with that, this latest release is tipped to include a 4,500 mAh battery and support for Warp Charge 65 with a full charge in 40 minutes.

Unfortunately, this model won’t be headed to the US should this report prove to be correct. Rather, the OnePlus Nord SE will be sold only in the EU and India.

A specific release date is unknown for this device along with its price point, but from the looks of things OnePlus may debut this device alongside the OnePlus 9 series, which is set to launch in March.

