OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 is now rolling out for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro with the update bringing the slightly overdue October 2020 security patch, plus quite a few more tweaks and fixes on top.

After we saw the Android 11-based update begin rolling out last month, there was a distinct lack of the latest available Android security patch. OnePlus has since confirmed that OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 is the first update to the stable Android 11 build over on the official OnePlus Forums, and it duly delivers the October 2020 patch. That’s not all though, as it also brings a number of notable fixes to features introduced with OxygenOS 11.0.

The quick settings section now has 3 lines of toggles, which is up from the weird limit of 2 that Google introduced to its own developer preview program — and has since stuck with. This alone makes this patch worth downloading. OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 also brings some display brightness enhancements, which should help with the auto-brightness and improve overall device standby time.

Weirdly, the new Canvas Always-on display feature was omitted from the first OxygenOS 11.0 update. OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 addresses that by adding functionality for those missing out on the wireframe lockscreen customization option. There are some other optimizations including for Bluetooth, 5G, and Wi-Fi connections too, but you can check out the full changelog below:

OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 for OnePlus 8/8 Pro update changelog

System Optimized the frame stability algorithm to make the experience smoother Optimized adaptive brightness algorithm, making 8,192 levels of automatic brightness adjustment more comfortable Optimized background process management mechanism to improve standby-by performance The quick setting has been adjusted to three lines Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.10 Improved system stability

Ambient display Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path：Settings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically



Network Optimized the intelligent 5G function to extend battery endurance capacity Optimized Wi-Fi connection to improve stability of connectivity

Bluetooth Optimized Wi-Fi connection to reduce transfer delay Fixed the low probability issue that it was muted after connecting to Bluetooth







The OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 update package weighs in at 390MB, so it might be wise to ensure that you are connected to a stable Wi-Fi connection before attempting to download. Expect to see the OTA file over the coming days, as it is having an incremental rollout.

