OnePlus is going hard with the software updates on the 8T, as OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 is now rolling out for the latest device — making it the second update in the space of two weeks.

The OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 update has a reasonably long changelog for a second device patch, but it still doesn’t appear to include the October 2020 security patch. We’re sure that it will come in a future update but it’s likely not going to be for a little while longer.

However, other notables include improvement to the thermals based upon power consumption, some display touch latency and mis-touch tweaks, status bar UI fixes, and a resolution for a problem whereby some people were unable to install apps from the Play Store.

That’s not all, as the OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 also includes yet more camera performance improvements, plus network stability boosts — likely for when on mobile data.

You can check out the full changelog below:

OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 for OnePlus 8T update changelog

System Improved system power consumption performance to reduce heating Improved mis-touch prevention to offer a better gaming experience Optimized fluidity with some mainstream games to reduce lagging risks Optimized user experience with Alert Slider by adding toast messages when switching among the 3 modes Fixed the issue that the status bar kept hovering on the screen in landscape mode Fixed the issue that Play Store could not install the app

Camera Optimized the imaging effect to bring you with better shooting experience Improved camera stability

Network Optimized mobile network connection to improve the network intensity with signal Fixed the small probability issue with network interruption while playing games



The OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 update was officially confirmed over on the official OnePlus Forums and it will begin rolling out more widely in the coming days. The build comes in three distinct flavors with India getting the 11.0.3.4.KB05DA build, European markets getting the 11.0.3.4.KB05BA build, and North America getting the 11.0.3.4.KB05AA​ build.

However, it might be worthwhile checking Oxygen Updater if you are able to pull the app update for your OnePlus 8T device.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: