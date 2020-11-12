For the past decade, YouTube has closed out the year with a “Rewind” video that recaps viral trends, major moments, and other happening in online culture. However, 2020 will not see a YouTube Rewind as the Google company cites this year’s various circumstances.

In a tweeted statement, YouTube this morning started by calling a Rewind “a look back at the year’s most impactful creators, videos, and trends,” and it is “always meant to be a celebration of you.”

Citing how “different” this year has been, the company said it “doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t.” As such and given the tonal mismatch, there will be no YouTube Rewind in 2020. This “break” looks to be temporary.

The initial reaction to today’s news YouTube 2020 is mostly supportive, with large creators backing the call. There is, of course, disagreement out there as some, like JerryRigEverything, making the case that there are “plenty of things to be positive about.”

YouTube Rewind last year was a return to form — and showcasing clips that people actually liked — after 2018 became notorious for becoming the most disliked video of all time following a star-studded departure in format.

Yeah, this sounds like the right call. — Hank Green (@hankgreen) November 12, 2020

This is not how this works. 2020 was YouTube's chance to do something very good with Rewind, offer something positive in a year where we all need it. Maybe they're skipping it just because the last few have been almost universally hated https://t.co/g8UaEQ5EBg — Ben Schoon (@NexusBen) November 12, 2020

