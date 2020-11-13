9to5Google Daily 556: Google Camera 8.1 gives older Pixels new modes, Nest Audio and Chromecast integration is coming, plus more
Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Why not add the 9to5Google Daily to your Google Assistant Routine for a quick morning update? Learn how to add us directly to your Assistant Routines right here.
Follow Damien:
Follow Trevor and 9to5Toys:
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Google Camera 8.1 brings Pixel 5 redesign and Cinematic Pan to past Pixels
- Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 receive Android Enterprise Recommended certification
- Stadia messaging appears to be rolling out now
- Google confirms that it’s working on Nest Audio and Chromecast integration
- T-Mobile put random OnePlus pop-up stores around the US, you can win $5,000 by finding them
Deals discussed in this episode:
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 drops to all-time lows from $169 (Save up to 30%)
- Lenovo’s Assistant Smart Display 7 returns to all-time low at $60 (Save $40)
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Podcasts, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.