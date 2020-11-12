Back in 2018, Google launched the Android Enterprise Recommended certification program to make it easier for companies to deploy Android devices to their respective workforces. Now as expected, the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 have now received Android Enterprise Recommended certification, making them among the most secure devices available.

Any device that wants to gain the certification has to meet strict hardware and software requirements set by Google. Naturally, with Google designing their own software and hardware, the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 were essentially destined to gain an Android Enterprise Recommended seal of approval but it has taken a little longer than you would have expected to be made public.

Android Enterprise Recommended rugged devices are designed to perform in harsh working conditions and stay up to date over long deployments. These devices offer a standard set of hardware, software, deployment and update specifications and also meet requirements for drop-testing and ingress protection. These devices can be used by a single employee or shared between employees.

There are now over 30 partners that offer devices with Android Enterprise Recommended certification including the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, and yet more on top. The Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are actually also only the second and third from Google to gain an ioXt certification atop the Android Enterprise Recommended seal of approval.





With both devices coming with updates until at least October 2023, if you were looking to pick up a Pixel 5 or Pixel 4a 5G — or have one already — the Android Enterprise and ioXt certifications are likely just icing atop an already enticing cake.

