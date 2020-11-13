The cheapest phones in the world usually run barebones operating systems, but KaiOS gives super-affordable phones a taste of the modern era. Now, Nokia has debuted two brand-new KaiOS phones in the Nokia 6300 and Nokia 8000.

These two new candy bar-style phones start at just €49 and deliver 4G connections with hotspot capabilities as well as access to the KaiStore. That means these phones have access to over 700 apps which include Google Assistant, Google Maps, YouTube, WhatsApp, and Facebook.

The Nokia 6300 4G is the simpler and more affordable of the two KaiOS-powered devices. At €49 it delivers a matte plastic frame with a small display that has a D-Pad, navigation buttons, and a full T-9 keypad at the bottom.

The Nokia 6300 4G brings smart features and 4G connectivity to a trusted favorite, drawing inspiration from the original Nokia 6300. Designed for ease of use, the 6300 4G offers lasting quality and brings WhatsApp to the lowest price point on a Nokia phone yet.

Nokia 8000 4G, on the other hand, is a bit flashier. It has a slick rear design that comes in several colors — Onyx, Opal, Citrine, and Topaz. The device features a larger 2.8-inch display and a 3D-curved keypad that’s a bit more condensed compared to the 6300. The Nokia 8000 costs €79, just €20 shy of the brand’s most affordable Android Go phones.

The Nokia 8000 4G offers an elegantly crafted glass-like design for consumers that want all the essential features in a sophisticated, premium package. Offering 4G & Bluetooth connectivity, WiFi hotspot capability, and access to apps including WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube, the 8000 4G is a perfect on-the-go option for socialization and entertainment, and provides standout quality in a metalized chrome midframe and four gemstone-inspired colors.

Both of these devices have launched this week in select countries in Europe.

We are very excited to announce the Nokia 6300 4G! Most affordable smart feature phone in our line-up to date inspired by yet another legendary Nokia classic. Featuring everything from Google service to WhatsApp to Snake – what more could you possible need! pic.twitter.com/C6ZxbhcmaY — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) November 13, 2020

