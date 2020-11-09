First announced in March, HMD Global is now bringing the Nokia 8.3 5G to the US. The phone is launching on Verizon as the Nokia 8 V 5G UW and will be available on November 12.

The name is quite a mouthful, with the last three elements — and the 5G logo on the back — more or less due to Verizon. This device supports Verizon’s Ultlra Wideband and low-band 5G network, which recently rolled out. Compared to other phones, there are three mmWave antennas instead of two. For HMD Global, this device is its first premium post-paid carrier offering stateside.

The Nokia 8 V 5G UW is powered by the Snapdragon 765G with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that’s expandable via a microSD card slot. There’s a 6.81-inch FHD+ LCD with a hole-punch in the top-left corner for a 24MP selfie camera.

Besides 5G, the other big aspect of this device is the quad-camera PureView arrangement. Aesthetically pleasing and centered, there’s a 64-megapixel main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP depth sensor.







Other specifications include a 4,500mAh battery, 3.5mm headphone jack, power button fingerprint sensor, and Assistant key. Design-wise, there’s Gorilla Glass on the front and back, while the frame is made of a glass polymer composite. It’s available in a Meteor Gray finish.

On the software front, it’s running Android 10 out of the box, but will get Android 11. Compared to the international offering, it is not strictly classified as an Android One device.

The Nokia 8 V 5G UW makes for an odd phone after taking everything into account. From a hardware standpoint, it slots in between the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. It has a bigger screen, but in terms of RAM is closer to the former. That said, it has the latter’s price point at $699 in the US. As we noted in our review, this phone might have fared better if it had more time on the market before the most recent wave of fall devices and was cheaper.

