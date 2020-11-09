Nokia N95 reboot would have arrived w/ slide-out speakers, kickstand [Video]

- Nov. 9th 2020 9:30 am PT

0

Nokia’s history in the smartphone industry is rich, and occasionally the company takes a look back at older hardware to inspire new devices. At one point, a reboot of the famed Nokia N95 was on the table with Android and some killer media features, but it never came to light. Here’s a look at what would have been.

In a video revisiting the original N95, Michael Fisher aka MrMobile showed off a prototype model of a reboot that would have resurrected the ideas of the original N95. That 2007 smartphone featured a better media experience with a slide-out panel that exposed media controls.

The revised Nokia N95 that would have been released took a different, modern approach to the same goal. With a slide to the side, this device exposes a set of more powerful speakers as well as front-facing cameras and an LED flash too. On the back, the ring around the camera could be flipped out to act as a kickstand, making this a pretty killer device for watching and even creating media on the go.

Apparently, HMD Global also had ideas to use this form factor as a smart alarm clock. It’s really cool stuff!

Why did the company pull the plug on its Nokia N95 reboot? That’s unknown, but it was a really cool idea. Who knows, perhaps it will be resurrected at some point.

More on Nokia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Nokia

Nokia

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches