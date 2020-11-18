Like Assistant this morning, Google Fi is adding a trio of family features aimed at managing phone usage and safety.

The first lets parents block strangers from calling and texting a child’s phone. Available on Android, only saved and recent contacts will be able to reach these managed devices. The latter exception allows for return calls after intentional contact.

Those not on Unlimited plans, which range from $45 to $70 depending on the number of members, pay $10 per 1GB of data. To help kids better manage Fi Flexible plans, a new data budget feature lets parents set how much can be used “before it slows down.” Besides existing Fi alerts, the alternative would be setting up Android’s built-in limits.

Lastly, Google’s Family Link tools (screen time limits, app downloads, and content filters) can now be set up from the Fi app on a child’s phone for a more streamlined process.

These features are rolling out over the next week. Meanwhile, ahead of the holidays, Fi is essentially offering the Moto G Power or Stylus for free after a $100 discount and up to $199 in service credit that gets applied to the monthly bill. This means you’ll pay $149 or $199, respectively, up front. This deal is available for those joining or being added to a group plan.

