In recent weeks, Google has worked to attract more customers to its MVNO with a new phone subscription program and by adding Samsung devices. Google Fi is now making it easier to troubleshoot connection issues on Android 11.

Version 33.0 of Google Fi for Android is rolling out with the ability to “easily check your connection status and review suggested solutions.” In the “Support” tab, you’ll see “Troubleshoot connection issues” and then “Start troubleshooting.”

The connection test may take 30 seconds to finish, sometimes longer. To resolve the connection issue, the troubleshooter suggests steps you should take on your device.

There will then be a summary of your connection test result, as well as the option to “Contact us to contact customer support.” Google will ask for an optional “device network information” bug report, and notes the following privacy conditions:

This information helps us to more quickly and effectively diagnose any issues you have.

We only use this information for troubleshooting.

We delete this information after 30 days.

Unless you contact customer support, we won’t use the information for any other purposes.

This new Google Fi connection troubleshooting capability is starting to roll out this week on Android 11+ phones. It’s not yet widely available as of today.

More about Google Fi:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: