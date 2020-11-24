9to5Google Daily 563: New Google Pay means no more p2p web transfers, Netflix Originals leave new Chromecast watchlist, plus more
Stories discussed in this episode:
- New Google Pay kills peer-to-peer payments on the web in January, adds transfer fee
- Netflix Originals can’t be added to your watchlist on Chromecast with Google TV
- Chromecast with Google TV rolling out another ‘incremental update,’ remote too
- Google launches ‘hyper-detailed’ The Mandalorian AR app for 5G Pixel, Android phones
