The new Google Pay app brings a ton of new functionality and makes some big promises, but it also has a couple of big caveats that weren’t widely known on launch day. Most notably, Google Pay is killing its web app in early January and increasing some fees.

Google Pay web app dies in January 2021

The old mobile app will go away, too

The original Google Pay offered up the ability to manage your payment methods as well as sending money to friends/family from both a mobile app or from pay.google.com. Now that the new app has launched, though, Google has slapped a notice on that web app that notifies users that the site will no longer work starting in January.

Starting early in 2021, you won’t be able to use pay.google.com to send and receive money from other people. To send and receive money, use the new Google Pay app.

It sounds like the site’s other functions such as managing payment methods won’t be affected by this, but peer-to-peer payments will be removed and locked to the mobile app exclusively.

On top of that, Google also clarifies on a support page that the original Google Pay app will stop working in January. From that date, you won’t be able to send or receive payments from the original app, though it sounds like the original app will continue to work for managing payment methods for NFC mobile payments and such.

Google Pay increases fees on transferring money

Perhaps the biggest focus of the new Google Pay experience is on sending and receiving money from friends, but that comes with a big caveat as well. Compared to the original Pay experience, Google is increasing fees.

The original Google Pay had zero fees when transferring money out to a bank account or a debit card, but now there’s a 1.5% fee (minimum of 31 cents) on any transfer made using a debit card. The same won’t apply to a linked bank account, though transferring money out that way takes between one and three days. Google explains:

It can take 1–3 business days when you transfer money to your bank account. Debit card transfers are usually instant. There is a fee of 1.5% or $.31 (whichever is higher), when you transfer out money with a debit card.

By contrast, other payment services offer an option. Cash App, for example, offers users the choice to do a standard transfer with no fee or an instant transfer with a 1.5% fee, both to the same debit card. Clearly, Google wants you to keep funds in your Google Pay balance.

