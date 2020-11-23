The Mandalorian remains a big hit half-way through its sophomore season. Google has partnered with Lucasfilm on a free Android app to bring iconic and realistic moments to life using AR and 5G.

“The Mandalorian” AR Experience puts you in the shoes of a bounty hunter following the trail of Mando himself, Din Djarin and the Child. Explore the world of “The Mandalorian,” interact with characters in augmented reality and capture your very own scenes to share with friends.

Google, Disney, and Lucasfilm call it a “next-generation augmented reality app optimized for 5G devices.” Pixel phones previously featured Star Wars: The Last Jedi AR stickers, but Google has since moved away from putting content in the Camera app for more widely available alternatives, like today’s offering and AR animals.

The ARCore platform was leveraged to “build hyper-detailed models and life-like animations.” For example, the Depth API makes possible occlusion where virtual items can realistically appear behind or in front of real world objects.

Scenes interact and respond to your current environment, while your actions will “unlock even more effects.” New content will be added every Monday, with the app currently featuring AR experiences from the first season — as you can tell from the armor. A shutter button in the bottom-right corner lets you take pictures.

Google says The Mandalorian AR Experience app is only available on select 5G Android phones, like the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. Full requirements are listed here.

Google today also teased “additional exclusive content outside of the app” for Pixel owners. Over the weekend, Made by Google on Twitter teased The Mandalorian AR app with a cryptic wavy-hello GIF. Meanwhile, the Pixel 5’s Sorta Sage color is objectively reminiscent of The Child.

