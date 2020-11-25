If you’re on the hunt for a new smartphone, chances are you’ve got a lot of devices on your shortlist. There are so many different options out on the market today that it can make finding the right one a bit difficult. So, let’s take a look at the best Android phones you can buy today, as of September 2020.

BEST ANDROID PHONES – NOVEMBER 2020

New for November:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

OnePlus 8T

Google Pixel 5

NEW: Samsung Galaxy S20/S20+ and S20 FE

5G lands on the most well-rounded Android phones

Every year Samsung’s Galaxy S flagship is among the best Android phones of the year, not because of its camera, performance, or even its design, but rather because it balances everything pretty well. The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is no different.

There are four Galaxy S20 models, but the only ones most people should care about are the Galaxy S20, S20+, and the late-released Galaxy S20 FE. The two top-end phones — at $999 and $1,199, respectively — offer a great package for any prospective smartphone buyer, starting with their displays. Both phones ship with huge SuperAMOLED panels that have a small punch-hole for the front-facing camera and feature a 120Hz refresh rate. They’re easily the best displays on a smartphone right now.

Behind that display, you’ll find Android 10 with Samsung’s One UI on top, a feature-packed layer that does just about anything you want it to do. The device also features a powerful spec package behind-the-scenes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865, a whopping 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of UFS 3.0 storage, too.

As for the camera department, there’s a lot to love on paper. Both devices are equipped with 12MP primary cameras, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP telephoto camera that, using software, can shoot up to 30x zoom. You’ll get better results from a Pixel or iPhone, but unless you’re taking shots of people or pets regularly, this is a very flexible camera setup that should serve a lot of people just fine. Just be warned.

Then, there’s the Galaxy S20 FE. At $699, it’s a much more affordable device versus the rest of the S20 lineup, but offers most of the same core upsides. It has a 120Hz display, a trio of cameras headlined by a 12MP shooter, and offers features like IP68 water resistance, wireless charging, and solid battery life. It also features the same Snapdragon 865 processor, only paired with 6GB of RAM instead of 12GB.

The Galaxy S20 FE is just a tremendously good deal as we put forward in our review. The only potential negative for some people might be that this phone is plastic instead of glass, but that’s all down to personal preference. On the bright side, though, it comes in way more color options.

Another nice improvement on the S20 series is standard 5G on all devices. The smaller Galaxy S20 supports 5G on T-Mobile, AT&T, Sprint, Google Fi, and has a special version on Verizon. The S20+, on the other hand, has the needed mmWave connectivity to use 5G anywhere in the world. The networks are still being built out right now, but if you want a phone that’s “future proof” for a few years, this is something you’ll want to consider. The Galaxy S20 FE is in the same boat as the regular S20.

Why it’s the best Android phone you can buy

Despite their expensive price tags and questionable cameras, it’s hard to say the Galaxy S20 and S20+ are anything except some of the best Android phones out there today. Both offer top-tier specs, the best displays on any smartphone, generous trade-in offers, and more. They’re just really good smartphones.

Where to buy Galaxy S20

The Galaxy S20 starts at $999 while the S20+ costs $1,199. Galaxy S20 FE starts at $699.

Best affordable Android phones

NEW: OnePlus 8 Pro/8T

A proper flagship for a bit less money

OnePlus is usually the name you think of when it comes to a value smartphone, and that’s still mostly true. The OnePlus 8 Pro is a flagship by all definitions, but it cuts the cost considerably compared to the likes of the Galaxy S20 series.

Starting at $900, the OnePlus 8 Pro offers a 120Hz, 6.78-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and plenty of flagship features. You’ll find an IP68 rating for water resistance as well as 30W charging using the included wired adapter or the optional wireless charger. The OnePlus 8 Pro also comes with Android 10 out of the box with OnePlus’ OxygenOS skin, a lightweight offering that packs a ton of customizability. There’s also a quad-camera array with dual 48MP sensors.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T brings a smaller 6.55-inch 120Hz display, the same chipset and core specs, but without a water resistance rating and for $749. The phone also includes a crazy-fast 65W charger in the box and a 48MP primary camera backed up by an ultrawide sensor.

Why OnePlus 8 Pro is one of the best Android smartphones

Why should you be considering the OnePlus 8 Pro? At $900 it’s by far the company’s most expensive smartphone to date, and understandably, that’s frustrating. When you look at the bigger picture, though, the OnePlus 8 Pro is still a better deal than its competition. The Galaxy S20+ is probably the most comparable other flagship on the market today and it starts at $1,199! Pushing even harder, the OnePlus 8T delivers nearly the same setup for just $749.

Where to buy OnePlus smartphones:

The only big shame about the OnePlus 8 Pro is that it’s still only sold unlocked. You can pick it up from OnePlus’ store and Amazon. The smaller OnePlus 8, on the other hand, is sold through more carriers. The OnePlus 8T is sold unlocked on OnePlus.com as well as through T-Mobile.

NEW: Google Pixel 5

Excellent camera, excellent battery life, affordable price

Google’s lineup of Pixel smartphones has had some ups and downs over the past few years, but when it comes to software and camera, they’re hard to argue against. Now, with the Pixel 5, Google has one of its best options to date. Here’s why.

Pixel 5 is not a true flagship smartphone, rather focusing on a “what you really need” approach. The Snapdragon 765 chipset has enough power for just about anyone, and paired with 8GB of RAM it delivers solid overall performance. Plus, Google’s software suite is fully available on this device, and you have 128GB of storage for all of your apps and media. There’s also a 4,080 mAh battery that easily powers this device and its 6-inch 1080p OLED display through over a day of use.

The same 12MP camera can be found on Pixel 5 as well, this time paired with a 16MP ultrawide shooter. Google has also added some new camera and video features to this Pixel.

Why you should buy Pixel 5

There are a few key reasons to consider the Pixel 5 as your next device. For one, it has a great camera. Backing that up, Google Photos storage retains unlimited storage on Pixel 5 where other phones will lose it next year. This device also offers excellent battery life, a sturdy design, and a very good display, all while being much more affordable than the competition.

Where to buy Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5 starts at $699, making it the most affordable top-end Pixel since the original. While it may not be a perfect fit for everyone, it’s a solid device that sits at a much more affordable price compared to most others on the market.

Pixel 5 is available from the Google Store, Amazon, B&H Photo, Best Buy, and most major carriers.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

A crazy amount of money for perhaps the best Android package

The Samsung Galaxy Note series has been a longtime favorite for many Android users and for good reason. The series offers up some of the best hardware, best specs, best cameras, and biggest screens money can buy. In the case of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, you’re getting perhaps Android’s best overall package in 2020 except you’ll be paying an arm and a leg to get it.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra truly goes all out on the spec sheet. It offers up a massive 6.9-inch 120Hz 1440p AMOLED display. It’s huge, it’s bright, and it looks absolutely gorgeous in person. You can also use that display with the embedded S Pen which now offers latency that’s indistinguishable from a real pen. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 865+ delivers 5G support and killer performance with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage alongside it. Wireless charging and a 4,500 mAh battery round out this powerhouse.

As far as cameras go, Samsung delivers a package that outshines its Galaxy S20 series, this time around offering a 108MP primary sensor helped by laser autofocus for crisp photos. There’s also a 12MP ultrawide shooter and a 12MP periscope zoom lens which helps to enable zoom up to 50x. Add on Samsung’s excellent video features and this is truly one of the best camera systems on any Android smartphone right now, even rivaling the Google Pixel series.

There’s also a standard Galaxy Note 20 which offers most of the same core specs, but with a smaller 6.7-inch 60Hz 1080p display. It has a Snapdragon 865+ paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, a 4,300 mAh battery with wireless charging,

Why you should wait for a sale

Look, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a ridiculously good device. But there are very few reasons to spend $1,299 on a smartphone and even fewer reasons to spend $999 on one that cuts back in so many ways.

If you’re interested in these phones — and you should be — my advice is to wait for a sale. Trade-in values can take some of the sting off, but Samsung smartphones are notorious for going on sale. Stay tuned to the folks over at 9to5Toys and they’ll let you know when a price drop happens.

Where to buy Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra

If you want to buy a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra, you can buy these phones pretty much anywhere.

OTHER EXCELLENT ANDROID SMARTPHONES

OnePlus 8

The counterpart of the OnePlus 8 Pro is the OnePlus 8. It offers the same Snapdragon 865, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It also offers the same 48MP primary camera alongside added ultrawide and macro shooters. Unfortunately, this model ditches the official IP68 rating and wireless charging to save some cash.

The OnePlus 8 is a solid option especially for those buying it from Verizon or T-Mobile. Sales are open for $699 and up.

Google Pixel 4 XL

While its life was cut short early, Google’s Pixel 4 XL is still a phone that deserves your attention if solely for the fact that it’s got the best camera for shooting stills out there today.

What makes the Pixel 4 such a good experience? It really comes down to the software. Android 10 comes out of the box on the Pixel 4 and it runs like a dream with the Snapdragon 855 and 6GB of RAM onboard. Google also leverages its new Neural Core chip to include faster Google Assistant, a special Recorder app that includes live transcription, and more.

The Pixel 4 also makes some upgrades to the phone’s already famous camera chops. The primary 12MP camera gets some software enhancements that make shots look even better, but thanks to an added 16MP telephoto camera, Google can enable some new features. That includes legitimately impressive zoom up to 8x which is of stellar quality. This phone can also quite literally capture the stars with a special astrophotography mode.

The Pixel 4 also brings a 90Hz OLED display to the table along with 64GB or 128GB of storage, dual speakers, and a matte finish on the side rails on all models and the back glass of the Clearly White and Oh So Orange variants.

If you want to go pick up a Google Pixel 4 XL, it’s still being sold for around $600 or so from some retailers including B&H Photo and Amazon.

New for September — LG Velvet

While many phones continue to get insanely expensive, the LG Velvet takes the opposite route. By using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor, this phone arrives with a solid package and a great design for just $599.

Velvet offers up that 765G with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 4,300 mAh battery, and a 6.7-inch FHD 60Hz display. It’s not a premium package per se, but with add-ons like wireless charging, IP68 water resistance, a metal and glass build, and more, it’s a really great way to get the core experience for a fraction of the cost. Rounding out the package you’ll have a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide, and 5MP portrait shooter. There’s also a 16MP selfie camera, USB-C, and Quick Charge 4.0.

LG Velvet isn’t available unlocked in the United States, but it can be purchased through AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. A note on the last one, though, is that it swaps the Qualcomm chip for one from MediaTek and also slightly lowers the battery capacity.

LG V60 ThinQ

Want the best Android phone for battery life? Look no further than the LG V60 ThinQ.

With a 5,000 mAh battery and a 60Hz 6.8-inch FHD OLED display, LG has a powerhouse in the LG V60 that lasts a couple of days at minimum. What else does it deliver? The V60 packs a Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and it offers up LG’s clever DualScreen accessory too. The V60 also offers a triple camera system, USB-C with fast charging, an IP68 water resistance rating, and it even has a dedicated Google Assistant button. Oh, it’s also one of the few flagships left with a headphone jack.

The LG V60 ThinQ has another great advantage, too. You’ll be able to get a V60 for as little as $800 from T-Mobile, with prices going up a bit to include the DualScreen accessory on Verizon and AT&T.

Motorola Edge/+

Motorola has spent a long time outside of the flagship tier of smartphones, but its Edge series marks a pretty great return. The Motorola Edge and Edge+ represent affordable and high-end plays at the smartphone market, and the cheaper is definitely the better of the two.

The Motorola Edge runs on top of the Snapdragon 765G chipset and offers up a 6.7-inch OLED display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and “Endless Edge” waterfall design. Edge also packs 6GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,500 mAh battery. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor, headphone jack, microSD slot, and USB-C for charging. Cameras include a 64MP main sensor, 8MP telephoto, 16MP ultrawide, and 25MP selfie.

All of that arrives for $699 and can be purchased unlocked from B&H Photo, Amazon, Motorola, and other retailers.

Meanwhile, the flagship Motorola Edge+ is exclusive to Verizon Wireless and costs $999. What do you get for the extra $300? To start, a Snapdragon 865 processor and support for Verizon’s mmWave 5G. RAM gets bumped to 12GB and storage to 256GB. There’s also a 108MP main camera with the same secondary and selfie shooters. Outside of wireless charging, the rest of the specs are the same including the display and overall design.

You can buy Motorola Edge+ exclusively from Verizon Wireless.

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+

While they are last year’s flagships, Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and S10+ are still some of the best Android phones you can buy today. The Galaxy S10 has a 6.1-inch panel on the S10 and a 6.4-inch panel on the S10+. In either case, it’s an Infinity-O display at 3040×1440 with a “hole-punch” at the top right corner to house the 10 MP selfie camera. There’s just a single camera on the S10, but a dual-camera array on the S10+ for improved portrait mode. Each display also has a built-in ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

As far as the build goes, Samsung has also stuck with the same aluminum and glass build as in years past, also with wireless charging on board, USB-C, and a dual-speaker system too. Around back, the S10 and S10+ also both have three cameras with a standard 12 MP primary sensor, 12 MP telephoto zoom lens, and a 16 MP super wide-angle option, too.

Both devices also run on top of a Snapdragon 855 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. The smaller Galaxy S10 has a 3,400 mAh battery while the S10+ has a 4,100 mAh battery. Both devices can also be upgraded to 512 GB of storage, but the S10+ can also go up to 1 TB of storage and 12 GB of RAM. Samsung has also managed to keep the headphone jack and IP68 water/dust resistance. Android 9 Pie ships out of the box with the company’s OneUI software layer.

The Galaxy S10 and S10+ are, put simply, excellent smartphones a year later. Plus, Samsung has lowered prices too! You can get either device from Amazon, Samsung, and B&H Photo (S10, S10+). As for carriers, Verizon (S10, S10+), T-Mobile (S10, S10+), and AT&T (S10, S10+) all carry both the S10 and S10+.

OnePlus 7 Pro/7T

The OnePlus 7T is a better value for most people, but the OnePlus 7 Pro might just be one of the most impressive Android smartphones that hit the market in 2019. Its display is free of bezels and notches thanks to a pop-up camera and that display was also one of the first widespread 90Hz OLED panel. The OnePlus 7 Pro also packs a Snapdragon 855, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. There’s also a solid in-display fingerprint sensor too.

OnePlus packed a ton into the OnePlus 7 Pro for a surprisingly low price. Months after its release, the company sells this device from a starting price of $649 for its 8GB/256GB variant. It also now runs Android 10 and should work on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon too.

The OnePlus 7T, too, is great for a lot of the same reasons. It also offers a 90Hz display, has a slim notch at the top, and rocks nearly the same core specs (8GB RAM, 128GB storage). As it ages, too, prices are only dropping. From T-Mobile, for example, we’re constantly seeing this one at just $499. It’s a great deal.

You can buy OnePlus 7T from the OnePlus Store.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is basically the same as the rest of the lineup, just supercharged. It has the same processor, but with 512GB of storage, 16GB of RAM, a bigger 6.9-inch display, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery. In the camera department, it also features a 108MP primary camera, an ultrawide shooter, and a 10x telephoto camera that, using software, can zoom in on the scene 100x.

That all sounds, insane, and it kind of is. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is the very definition of “enthusiast device,” so most people probably don’t need it. The vast majority of customers will be better served by the S20 or S20+, especially considering the huge $1,400 price tag the Ultra carries. Still, if you’re interested in picking it up, it’s available now from Samsung, Amazon — with free Galaxy Buds and wireless charger —, Walmart, B&H Photo, and all major carriers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint.

Samsung Galaxy S10e

If the standard Galaxy S10 is too rich for your blood, the Galaxy S10e brings a lot of the same fun for a discount. You’ll still get a Snapdragon 855 processor and Infinity-O display, but this time that’s a 5.8-inch FHD+ panel and comes with 6GB of RAM. Aside from that, the third camera sensor gets removed, leaving just a 12MP primary and 16MP super wide-angle sensor. Wireless charging, IP68 water resistance, 128GB of storage, a headphone jack, and a 3,100 mAh battery all round out the package.

Really, this might be the best small Android phone too.

For its $549 price tag, I can honestly say the S10e is one of the best values currently on the market at the moment. It can be purchased unlocked from Amazon, Samsung, or B&H Photo. As far as carriers go, it’s still available just about everywhere including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10/+



Samsung makes some of the best Android phones on the market, and its Note line is some of the best in the business for productivity especially. The latest generation of Galaxy Note brings even more to the table with two sizes, the latest specs, and some gorgeous colors too.

The Galaxy Note 10 family includes the standard Galaxy Note 10 and the Note 10+. The smaller Note 10 has a 6.3-inch FHD display, lacks microSD, and is limited to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Note 10+, on the other hand, offers a 6.8-inch QHD display, up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and even has a 5G variant too. In both phones, you’ll find a smaller centered punch-hole display cutout, a Snapdragon 855 processor, and a triple camera array that includes a 12MP primary, 16MP ultrawide, and 12MP telephoto lens. There’s also faster wired and wireless charging, slimmer bezels, and new S-Pen features. One loss, though, is the headphone jack.

Pricing for the Galaxy Note 10 starts at $949 from Samsung, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, Sprint, and other major carriers. Meanwhile, the Note 10+ starts at $1,099 from Samsung, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, Sprint, and other major carriers, with the Note 10+ 5G currently exclusive to Verizon for $1,299. Both devices are also available unlocked from Amazon and B&H Photo.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

Google’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are the latest and greatest devices from the company, and they nail a lot of aspects that Google’s past Pixel devices have failed. You’ll find a Snapdragon 845 processor powering these devices, along with 4GB of RAM, 64/128GB of storage, wireless charging, and IP68 water/dust resistance. The smaller Pixel 3 has a 5.5-inch AMOLED 1080p display, where the Pixel 3 XL has a 6.4-inch AMOLED 1440p notched display.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL also run Android 9 Pie out of the box without any bloat or changes. This is Android as Google intends it, and it’s lightning-quick, reliable, and gets updates quickly. You’ll also get enhanced security thanks to Google’s Titan M chip within the device. Further featured are dual front-firing speakers that are loud and clear, along with a new hardware design that feels more premium than its predecessors. There’s also a fingerprint sensor on the back that’s quick and reliable.

What are you really giving up to save $400 on a Google Pixel 3a? [Video]

If you want to buy a Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, you’ll be looking at prices starting at $799. Add $100 for extra storage or the bigger model. Buying unlocked from the Google Store means the phone will work on any US network, and the same applies for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL purchased from B&H Photo.

Alternatively, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are also available from Verizon Wireless (Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL) in the United States. Following I/O, the Pixel 3 is also available from T-Mobile (Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL) and Sprint (Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL).

