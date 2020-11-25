The OxygenOS 10.0.10 update is now rolling out for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro with very little notable beyond the November 2020 security patch.

In a repeat of the update that rolled out just yesterday, the OxygenOS 10.0.10 update was confirmed over on the official OnePlus Forums. Don’t expect any massive new introductions, this OTA update provides a few simple fixes for common issues including some display mis-touches and screen flashes in the default Phone app.

The headline addition is that of the November 2020 security patch and the updated August 2020 GMS package. You can check out the short changelog below:

OxygenOS 10.0.10 update for OnePlus 7/7 Pro update changelog

System

Optimized the user experience of the status bar in the call scene to reduce mis-touches

Updated GMS package to 2020.08

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.11

Fixed small probability flashback issue with Phone app

You should see the OxygenOS 10.0.10 update roll out to your OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro device over the coming days, as it was confirmed that (as always) it will head out in an incremental fashion.

Still no word on the potential Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.0 update for the OnePlus 7 series. However, OxygenOS 10.0.10 should suffice at least for a little while. You should already be able to grab the OTA update file and sideload directly from the Oxygen Updater application if you are especially impatient.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: