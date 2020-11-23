As seems customary after the release of a new device, OnePlus is giving the latest OnePlus 8T extra care and attention with its fourth update — OxygenOS 11.0.5.6 — since it officially went on sale.

Previous OxygenOS updates for the OnePlus 8T were supposed to resolve a number of early issues with the device but it looks as though the 11.0.5.6 update is needed to try and resolve any lingering camera problems — something that OnePlus just can’t quite seem to fix in post on any device.

The OxygenOS 11.0.5.6 update should up the speed of fingerprint recognition and registering, plus boost the search speed in the default File Manager app. There are a number of other tweaks that were confirmed over on the OnePlus Forums, but still no room for the November 2020 security patch. You can check out the full changelog below:

OxygenOS 11.0.5.6 for OnePlus 8T update changelog

System Increased the success rate when registering fingerprint and improved experience Optimized the media file scanning feature to make searching faster Further optimized system power consumption and increase battery life Fixed the issue that the app cache has not been deleted correctly after the app uninstalled Fixed the issue that the screen may flash when using fingerprint unlock Optimized system performance and improve stability

Camera Optimized camera white balance and improved imaging quality

Network Continuously optimize network connection stability and improved gaming experience Improve the stability of video calls



The OxygenOS 11.0.5.6 update will appear in different guises depending upon which region you’re in. You can see just which OTA file you’re set to receive below:

IN: 11.0.5.6.KB05DA

EU: 11.0.5.6.KB05BA

NA: 11.0.5.6.KB05AA​

If you haven’t already seen the OxygenOS 11.0.5.6 update rolling out for your OnePlus 8T, then don’t fret. It should be rolling out in an incremental fashion, with a wider rollout expected over the coming days. As always, you can just fire up Oxygen Updater and grab the patch once it hits the database over there.

