The OxygenOS 10.0.15 update is now rolling out for the OnePlus 7T, with the November 2020 security patch being the only real notable addition in this OTA update.

OnePlus has been trying to get all devices up to date as of late, and the OnePlus 7T with the OxygenOS 10.0.15 coming as the 10.3.7 build in India. The changelog is really, really short because there isn’t much to talk about here beyond that noted security patch.

There are two extra fixes, one for potential screen flashes when using the default Phone app, and a fix for some complaints that some have seen with regard to mis-touches on the status bar of their OnePlus 7T devices. This short update was shared on the official OnePlus Forums, with the full changelog available for you to cast your eyes over below:

OxygenOS 10.0.15 for OnePlus 7T update changelog

System

Optimized the user experience of the status bar in the call scene to reduce mis-touches

Updated GMS package to 2020.08

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.11

Fixed small probability flashback issue with Phone app

Still no sign of OxygenOS 11.0 for the OnePlus 7T, so OxygenOS 10.0.15 or 10.3.7 update — depending on your region — will have to suffice. Let’s hope we get to see the full Android 11 upgrade soon, though, as it feels like the 8 and 8T series are leaving the rest behind. OnePlus has confirmed that the update is rolling out now in an incremental fashion, but can be grabbed from the excellent Oxygen Updater if you are too impatient to wait.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: