YouTube TV is perhaps the best overall live TV streaming service out there, but with a constantly rising price and the loss of channels, it’s becoming a harder pill to swallow for many. Now, YouTube TV is losing the Tennis Channel and only giving customers a few hours of warning.

At 11pm ET on November 30th, about three hours out from when this article is being published, the Tennis Channel will disappear from YouTube TV entirely. Google says in an email to customers that the contract between YouTube TV and the Tennis Channel has expired, making no mention of if the channel will return at any point or if negotiations are still in progress.

Whatever the case, at 11pm YouTube TV customers will lose access to the channel entirely, including content they’ve recorder to the DVR. While this is likely far from the most popular channel on YouTube TV, it’s still a shame to see it go, especially as the platform has also lost other sports channels in recent months with no news of a price decrease, only increases.

We’re writing to let you know that our agreement with the Tennis Channel has expired. Starting November 30, 2020, at 11 pm ET, the Tennis Channel will no longer be made available for distribution on YouTube TV. This means that you will no longer be able to watch that channel live or access any content that you have recorded from the Tennis Channel. We regret the inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your membership. Sincerely, The YouTube TV team

