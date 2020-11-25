Ahead of Thanksgiving and the long weekend, YouTube TV is giving all subscribers a free preview of HBO Max and Cinemax. These are otherwise paid add-on channels over your monthly membership.

In an email to subscribers this afternoon, Google calls it a “little gift” and thanks members for “being part of the YouTube TV family.” The preview is live now and lasts five days until November 29. To access, search for an HBO show or navigate to the channel from the Live tab.

HBO Max usually costs $14.99 per month, while Cinemax is $9.99. Both offer seven-day free trials for first-time customers.

You’ll have the whole holiday and weekend to explore fan favorites like His Dark Materials, an HBO Original on HBO Max, or hit movies like the latest John Wick on Cinemax.

All subscribers are automatically enrolled with “no action needed on your part.” After Sunday, “access will be removed from your service,” with no fear of being charged extra. This follows several similar promotions:

The cord-cutting service currently costs $64.99 per month and includes 85 channels with an unlimited cloud DVR and six accounts per household (with three simultaneous streams).

