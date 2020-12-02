With a 2TB (or higher) Google One subscription, you get 10% back on all Google Store purchases. It’s supposed to arrive 30 days after an order has shipped, but Pixel 5 pre-orderers have yet to be credited. Google told us today that Pixel 5 Store credits will be available by Friday.

For day one pre-orderers (in the US), the Pixel 5 started shipping from the Google Store at the end of October. A Google One support document tells members that “Store Credit is granted 30 days after shipment of order.” As of the start of this month, it’s officially late for buyers statewide, as well as in Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, and Australia, where the perk is available.

“Store credit earned on this purchase was added to your account balance and can be used on the purchase of any Google Store device or accessory.”

Another wrinkle to this is how the “Store Credit Earned” section at the bottom of the “Order details” page for the Pixel 5 suggests that the 10% cashback — $69.90 in the US — or 3% for those on the 200GB plan has already been credited. In reality, the Google Store has not sent out any emails regarding it, and no credits are available to spend when making a new purchase.

In the screenshots below, a Pixel 5 order is on the left, while another purchase that has yet to be credited is shown at the right.





Some have taken to contacting Google One support directly to get this resolved, but Google told us today that all eligible customers can expect to receive the credits by Friday, December 4. Once complete, a visit to Google Store settings should confirm that the amount has been added.

