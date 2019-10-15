If you’re a Google One member planning to pick up some new hardware, you’re in for a nice surprise. Google has recently added a new perk for Google One members that offers up to 10% “cashback” on Google Store purchases.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Noted in our Pixel 4 pre-orders, Google is handing out 3% “cashback” for One members who make a purchase in the company’s store. That’s only for the 200GB plans, though. If you’re using the 2TB tier, many are reporting 10% back on their purchases. We’re not entirely sure when this was added, but it’s a great little addition for those picking up the company’s new hardware.

3% isn’t a huge amount, but on my Pixel 4 unit, for example, it offered nearly $25 in store credit for a future purchase. Obviously, the 10% bonus is a much more substantial amount on Google’s not-so-cheap hardware.

There is however, a slight catch. This “cashback” isn’t available right away. Rather, you’ll need to wait 30 days from the time the order ships and, of course, if the order is canceled or returned, the cashback is removed as well.

Credit earned from this purchase will be added to your account 30 days after the order has shipped and can be used on the purchase of any Google Store device or accessory. It will expire 365 days after being added to your account as well.

Store Credit is granted 30 days after shipment of order and expires 365 days from the grant date. You must be an Eligible Member at the grant date to accrue Store Credits. To earn Store Credit, Eligible Members must complete the cart checkout with their Google One membership account. No Store Credit will be awarded when completing a purchase as a guest or under a Google account other than a Google One plan manager account. If a refund request is filed between transaction and ship date, then no Store Credit will be issued. Google Store credit is granted up to $150 per transaction and $250 per year. No transfer, substitution or cash equivalent for Google Store credit is allowed.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: