Samsung pulls the plug on its older smartwatches, fitness trackers starting next year

- Dec. 4th 2020 9:39 am PT

0

Samsung has been in the smartwatch game for quite some time, and the support provided to some of the company’s wearables is truly impressive. Now, though, Samsung is pulling support on some of its older smartwatches including the Gear S starting in 2021

GalaxyClub reports that Samsung will stop supporting five of its older smartwatches and fitness trackers starting in 2021, specifically with the company’s new smartphones. The affected models include:

  • Samsung Galaxy Gear
  • Samsung Galaxy Gear 2
  • Samsung Galaxy Gear 2 Neo
  • Samsung Gear S
  • Samsung Gear Fit

These products will continue to work on older Samsung smartphones, though. For example, the Gear S will continue to support the current Galaxy S20 series, but next year’s Galaxy S21 won’t work with the aging (and truly odd) smartwatch.

So far, there’s no news of Samsung ending support for the Gear S2 or Gear S3 smartwatches. However, this is the first time Samsung is pulling the plug completely on older wearables. It’s reasonable to expect that the company’s other watches may eventually follow suit.

