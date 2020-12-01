Samsung Galaxy S21 may see a price cut as more sources confirm death of Note lineup

- Dec. 1st 2020 8:22 am PT

As the new year approaches, we’re learning more about Samsung’s plans for 2021. Today, another major source is seemingly confirming the death of the Galaxy Note line as a fresh report hints that the price of the Galaxy S21 will go down.

SamMobile reports that Samsung will drop the price of the Galaxy S21 series by around $100 or more. Where the Galaxy S20 was priced at $999 earlier this year, the S21 may drop to $899 or even $849. Further, the Galaxy S21+ may drop by a similar margin, coming in at $1,049 or $1,099, with the Galaxy S21 Ultra also dropping by the same margin.

This would be a big deal if it turns out to be true, as the high starting price of the Galaxy S20 series was a part of the reason the phones didn’t sell very well.

Today, Reuters is also reporting that Samsung is not planning to debut a Galaxy Note 21 this year. Rather, the company will shift those development resources to foldables. We’ve heard this a couple of times to date, but Reuters has a track record that helps cement this as truth.

At present, the South Korean tech giant does not have plans to develop a new version of the Galaxy Note for 2021, three sources said, declining to be identified as the plans were not public.

Instead, the Galaxy S series’ top model, the S21, will have a stylus, and the next version of Samsung’s foldable phone will be compatible with a stylus, which will be sold separately, one of the sources said.

