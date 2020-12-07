Google Arts & Culture celebrates Beethoven’s 250th birthday w/ special concerts, more

To help celebrate one of the original “influencers,” Google is celebrating Beethoven’s 250th birthday with a series of special concerts in a year-long celebration of the composer’s “life, music and legacy.”

A core part of the Arts & Culture app is to provide access to some of the world’s most famous and notable works from artists, sculptors — and now — composers. Google has partnered with 18 international cultural institutions including Beethoven-Haus Bonn, Carnegie Hall, Chineke! Orchestra, and Teatro alla Scala to properly celebrate what would have been the German composer’s 250th birthday.

This “Global Ode to Joy” concert series has already launched with an event at Carnegie Hall kicking off the year-long proceedings but will continue throughout the latter portion of 2020 and into 2021. More content is planned throughout 2021 to celebrate this momentous occasion on the Google Arts & Culture app.

On his 250th birthday, it’s impressive to see just how much Beethoven influenced popular culture during his lifetime and even beyond. An inspiration for art, music, and millions across the globe, you can enjoy some of the finest works and some of the works he has inspired by downloading the Google Arts & Culture app.

