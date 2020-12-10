As the company tries to push more and more games onto Stadia, Google has put forth two initiatives to help bring games to market. There’s Stadia Games & Entertainment, a studio and publisher bringing new games to Stadia. On the other hand, there’s Stadia Makers, an effort to help fund indie developers in launching their games, and this week the first two Stadia Makers games have officially released.

Stadia Makers was first announced in early 2020 (which feels like a decade ago) and provides technical assistance, development kits, and funding directly from Google Stadia to help bring these games to life. In September, Google announced the first set of Stadia Makers games which included this week’s pair of releases.

Unto the End is a title that’s made some waves in the indie community with its unique sword combat and cinematic platformer style.

Unto The End is a hand-crafted cinematic platformer about a desperate journey home. Master combat through improvisation and observation in intense sword fights. Spot opportunities to use artifacts and trade supplies. An adventure told through your actions, how will you make it home?

Unto The End looks like a blast, and the good news for all gamers is that the game is not fully exclusive to Stadia. Pro members can get the game at a slightly discounted price of $18.74 on Stadia through 12/17, but the title is also available on Steam, GOG, and Xbox One for its standard $24.99 price, though it’s also a part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at launch. The game is also headed to Nintendo Switch on December 17th and PlayStation too.

Next up on the Stadia Makers release list, Figment. The action adventure game is set inside the human mind. It looks… interesting to say the least, but with some fun combat and what seems like a complex narrative.

Figment is an action-adventure game that invites you to explore a unique surreal universe filled with music, humor and multi layered narrative. Join Dusty and his ever-optimistic friend, Piper, on an adventure through the different sides of the mind seeking to restore the courage that’s been lost.

Figment has been in early access on Steam since 2017 and is still available for $19.99 there. On Stadia, the game has a discount that takes it down to $11.99. Figment is also available on PS4, Switch, GOG, and the Apple App Store.

