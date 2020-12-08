Two more games from THQ Nordic have just arrived on Stadia this morning — Destroy All Humans! and SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom — Rehydrated.

The more notable of these two latest additions is the Destroy All Humans! remake that first debuted on other platforms in late July. The game was supposed to arrive on Stadia shortly after that launch, but the game was delayed for unclear reasons.

In any case, the Stadia version of Destroy All Humans! is now available for $39.99 but discounted at “launch” for $31.99. That sale lasts until December 16.

The cult-classic returns! Terrorize the people of 1950s Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137. Harvest their DNA and bring down the US government in the faithful remake of the legendary alien invasion action adventure. Annihilate puny humans using an assortment of alien weaponry and psychic abilities. Reduce their cities to rubble with your flying Saucer! One giant step on mankind!

Beyond that, Stadia is also adding a title for the kids (or kids at heart). SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated is another remake of a classic game with updated graphics, both local and online multiplayer, and a $29.99 price tag. Like Destroy All Humans!, though, SpongeBob is discounted to $23.99 on Stadia through the 16th.

Are you ready, kids? The cult classic is back, faithfully remade in spongetastic splendor! Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots? Of course you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn’t you! Want to join forces in a brand new multiplayer mode? The battle is on!

Stadia is also adding a third game today, the previously announced Valkyria Chronicles 4: Complete Edition.

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: