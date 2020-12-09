Tonight is the big launch night of Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia, PC, and more, and it seems Stadia is handling the surge of traffic with only a few issues by comparison to PC players patching woes.

One of the key advantages promised by Google Stadia is the ability to play games without needing to download them to your computer or keep them updated. This is an especially important advantage when a title first launches, as games frequently have a “Day 1” patch to fix last minute bugs or — as is the case with Cyberpunk 2077 — enable you to play the game at all.

Unsurprisingly, given the number of players trying to play simultaneously, the Cyberpunk 2077 launch got off to a rocky start for Stadia, Steam, and GOG alike, as indicated by Down Detector showing a simultaneous spike for all three gaming services.

Stadia’s launch of Cyberpunk 2077 had some hiccups this evening, with many players reporting issues with opening the store and with the Stadia home screen acting as though they do not own any games. In under an hour, these issues seemed to be resolved, and many players were able to jump right into Cyberpunk without issue.

Additionally, as explained in an official Stadia Cyberpunk launch issues guide, players may need to force quit the Stadia app on Android to see the correct information about their preorder or be allowed to purchase from the store.

Pre-order delay on mobile devices – Some mobile players who have pre-ordered may see up to a 10-minute delay after launch time before Cyberpunk 2077 shows up on their home screen. This can be fixed by force-quitting and re-opening the Stadia app.

On the flip side, players on PC are being faced with a 6GB patch that they need to install in order to play Cyberpunk at all. While 6GB is certainly not large, especially by comparison to the game’s full 100+ GB install size, the bigger issue lies with the exorbitant number of players attempting to download this data at the same time. For some, it was estimated to take hours to actually download the patch.

#Cyberpunk2077 which the most anticipated game in years had everyone pre-order and pre-download to play right away… just launched with a required 6gb update that's needed to play. servers are getting pummeled. download is crawling. modern technology is great. pic.twitter.com/IoqxMqhDnV — patrick. (@imPatrickT) December 10, 2020

Others on the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit are reporting an extended wait as the game’s patches unpack onto their computers.

So while Stadia’s issues with the Cyberpunk 2077 launch can be seen as frustrating, overall, many players were able to jump into the futuristic RPG action through Stadia much quicker than some of those who play on PC.

