Last month, Google announced that Photos would drop free unlimited backups as part of cross-service changes to storage that also impacts Docs/Sheets/Slides. This means that more people will be paying for space, and Google One is now getting a significant price cut on higher-tier plans.

Moving forward, Google One’s 10TB plan is $49.99 per month from $99.99, which is what the 20TB tier now costs. The top 30TB offering is $149.99/month in significant savings for heavy users.

For members that need more space, we’re cutting the price of our 10 TB, 20 TB, and 30 TB plans by 50%. If you’re already on a qualifying plan, you’ll start seeing savings automatically.

These three tiers can only be paid for monthly and do not include an annual prepay option. All Google One plans include dedicated support, family sharing, and various perks. From 2TB onwards, you get 10% cashback on Google Store purchases and a VPN that’s currently available for Android devices.

There are no changes to the 100GB ($1.99 per month/$19.99 annually), 200GB ($2.99/$29.99), or 2TB ($9.99/$99.99) plans today.

This Google One price cut is now in effect, with Google noting how savings for current members will be applied automatically.

