If you need extra storage on your Google account, the Google One subscription plan is a reasonably affordable way to give yourself some extra leeway with personal files and more. In a bid to get more people to upgrade to the 2TB Google One storage tier, those who do so can claim a free Nest Mini.

This isn’t the first time that Google One subscribers have been able to get their hands on a free Nest Mini smart speaker, but it is a new incentive for those on lower storage tiers to upgrade their available online file vault.

It appears as though this offer is currently limited to those in the US. Emails are heading out now and confirm that if you do upgrade to the annual 2TB storage plan, then you’ll get a coupon to redeem on free Nest Mini — with shipping included:

Upgrade to a Google One 2 TB annual storage plan and get the new Google Nest Mini for free, retail value $49. We’ll even cover the shipping/ Play music, add things to your shopping list, meditate, and more by saying ‘Hey, Google.’ Limit one per plan while suppliers last. Offer ends 12/9/2020.

Of course, this means an initial $99.99 outlay, which will save $19.98 compared to paying in monthly installments. This free Nest Mini offer for Google One subscribers strangely coincides with the multitude of Google Store Black Friday Week deals, which actually includes the Nest Mini at just $19.99 from November 25.

The 2TB Google One tier also offers a free VPN bundled in. This makes a free Nest Mini just an added bonus for those that might have been looking to upgrade anyway. You have until December 9 to sign up and make your claim.

More on Google One:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: