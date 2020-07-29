Two years ago, Google One launched as the company’s consolidated backup solution that also offers a higher tier of support, family sharing, and various perks. After launching phone backups on Android in September, Google is now making that feature free and bringing it to iOS with a new storage manager.

Google One’s phone backup covers photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events on iOS. For Android, it works automatically and already incorporates texts, MMS, contacts, and apps. This will now be free and not require an additional monthly/yearly membership as all Google Accounts get 15GB of storage.

Meanwhile, Google One for Android and iOS will be home to a new storage manager. This is designed to let you manage and clean up what you already have stored in Gmail, Google Photos, and Drive.

Also available on the web, it provides a quick overview of used storage, with Google noting how it “only shows files that count towards your current storage limit.”

A “Discarded items” and “Large items” section lets you “review and free up” deleted and spam emails in Gmail, as well as deleted Drive files that have been trashed, but not permanently removed. Each card lets you select and delete items individually.





The new Google One for Android features are rolling out now, while the iOS client will be available in the App Store over the coming days.

