2020 saw the debut of two major streaming services in HBO Max and Peacock, and now the latter is finally adding full support for Google TV. Now, you can quickly get to shows and movies on NBC’s streaming service straight from the app or new Chromecast.

Available this week, Peacock’s entire streaming library now appears within the Google TV search function both on the Google TV app for Android as well as the interface on the new Chromecast. Searching for shows such as Parks and Recreation will show multiple places to watch the show, but the list is now complete, thanks to the inclusion of NBC Peacock.

This addition couldn’t come at a better time either, as Peacock is about to become the exclusive streaming home of the hit show The Office. The Steve Carell comedy has been one of the most-viewed shows on Netflix for years, but will move to Peacock on January 1.

Notably, Netflix still hasn’t worked out its support for Google TV after the service was mysteriously pulled last month.

