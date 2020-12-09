Chromecast with Google TV adds ‘Year in Search’ playlists w/ this year’s trending films

- Dec. 9th 2020 10:17 am PT

0

Following the debut of its annual Year in Search recap video earlier today, Google is furthering the celebration with some playlists on Chromecast with Google TV.

Available today, Chromecast with Google TV users will see a couple of special “Year in Search” playlists appear on their homescreens. The main playlist is “Year in Search: A Collection of This Year’s Trending Movies.” This list includes the top trending movies of 2020 including:

  • Parasite
  • 1917
  • Black Panther
  • Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey
  • Little Women
  • Just Mercy
  • Bad Boys 3
  • Sonic the Hedgehog
  • Contagion
  • Fantasy Island

You’ll find all 10 of those films in this playlist which shows up on the main “For You” tab.

chromecast google tv year in search movies

Beyond that, the “Movies” tab also has a playlist that features Tom Hanks films. The actor was one of the top trending actors of 2020 as well as one of the top trending people in general this year in part because the actor was one of the first notable figures to contract COVID-19 back in March.

The Tom Hanks playlist includes:

  • BIG
  • Apollo 13
  • Sleepless in Seattle
  • Toy Story
  • Catch Me If You Can
  • Turner & Hooch
  • You’ve Got Mail
  • Cast Away
  • Forrest Gump
  • A League of Their Own
  • A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Saving Private Ryan
  • The DaVinci Code
  • Sully

…and several others.

chromecast google tv year in search tom hanks

These are the only two playlists Google is doing, as they tell us it’s an effort to not overcrowd the homescreen. Mission accomplished, I’d say, given how far these playlists are buried in the “For You” and “Movies” tabs.

More on Chromecast:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Search

Google Search
Google TV

Google TV
Chromecast with Google TV

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches