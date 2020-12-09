Following the debut of its annual Year in Search recap video earlier today, Google is furthering the celebration with some playlists on Chromecast with Google TV.

Available today, Chromecast with Google TV users will see a couple of special “Year in Search” playlists appear on their homescreens. The main playlist is “Year in Search: A Collection of This Year’s Trending Movies.” This list includes the top trending movies of 2020 including:

Parasite

1917

Black Panther

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey

Little Women

Just Mercy

Bad Boys 3

Sonic the Hedgehog

Contagion

Fantasy Island

You’ll find all 10 of those films in this playlist which shows up on the main “For You” tab.

Beyond that, the “Movies” tab also has a playlist that features Tom Hanks films. The actor was one of the top trending actors of 2020 as well as one of the top trending people in general this year in part because the actor was one of the first notable figures to contract COVID-19 back in March.

The Tom Hanks playlist includes:

BIG

Apollo 13

Sleepless in Seattle

Toy Story

Catch Me If You Can

Turner & Hooch

You’ve Got Mail

Cast Away

Forrest Gump

A League of Their Own

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Saving Private Ryan

The DaVinci Code

Sully

…and several others.

These are the only two playlists Google is doing, as they tell us it’s an effort to not overcrowd the homescreen. Mission accomplished, I’d say, given how far these playlists are buried in the “For You” and “Movies” tabs.

