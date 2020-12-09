Following the debut of its annual Year in Search recap video earlier today, Google is furthering the celebration with some playlists on Chromecast with Google TV.
Available today, Chromecast with Google TV users will see a couple of special “Year in Search” playlists appear on their homescreens. The main playlist is “Year in Search: A Collection of This Year’s Trending Movies.” This list includes the top trending movies of 2020 including:
- Parasite
- 1917
- Black Panther
- Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey
- Little Women
- Just Mercy
- Bad Boys 3
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Contagion
- Fantasy Island
You’ll find all 10 of those films in this playlist which shows up on the main “For You” tab.
Beyond that, the “Movies” tab also has a playlist that features Tom Hanks films. The actor was one of the top trending actors of 2020 as well as one of the top trending people in general this year in part because the actor was one of the first notable figures to contract COVID-19 back in March.
The Tom Hanks playlist includes:
- BIG
- Apollo 13
- Sleepless in Seattle
- Toy Story
- Catch Me If You Can
- Turner & Hooch
- You’ve Got Mail
- Cast Away
- Forrest Gump
- A League of Their Own
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Saving Private Ryan
- The DaVinci Code
- Sully
…and several others.
These are the only two playlists Google is doing, as they tell us it’s an effort to not overcrowd the homescreen. Mission accomplished, I’d say, given how far these playlists are buried in the “For You” and “Movies” tabs.
More on Chromecast:
- Chromecast with Google TV update lets you improve content recommendations
- Netflix Originals can’t be added to your watchlist on Chromecast with Google TV
- You can now buy a replacement remote for Chromecast with Google TV for $19.99
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.