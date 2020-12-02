The best part of Google’s new Chromecast is how easy the device makes content discovery. Now that feature is about to get even better as an update heading to Chromecast with Google TV will improve recommendations.

Rolling out starting this week, Chromecast with Google TV users will be able to get better recommendations by telling Google directly what they like or don’t like.

A new “Content Preferences” option in the Google TV settings menu will allow users to see an assortment of titles and rate them. “More like this” and “Less like this” options will help Google recognize your likes and dislikes and better tune future recommendations. Once this has been completed, the preferences set will apply not just to the Chromecast, but also the Google TV app and the web.

Starting this week, you can help train Google TV on the big screen to give you better recommendations by sharing your preferences. In Settings, click “Content Preferences” and quickly rate a series of movies and shows to instantly refresh your recommendations. This feature will be rolling out over the next few weeks.

Google says that it may take a few weeks for all Chromecast users to see this new feature.

