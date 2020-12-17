The lack of in-store shopping means fewer opportunities to try things. Google Search wants to help virtually replicate that try-on experience for lipstick and other beauty products through AR and better previews.

If you’re shopping for beauty products, it’s difficult to make a decision on such personal items without trying them on. Say you want to know how sheer a lip gloss is, how much pigment is in an eyeshadow or what a product will look like on your skin tone, it can be difficult to understand these things without seeing the products up close.

When searching for lipstick or eyeshadow, Google will show what that product looks like on various skin tones to aid you in comparing shades and textures. One carousel at the top of the rectangular preview lets you switch between different faces, while the available shades are at the bottom.

This information is sourced from data partners ModiFace and Perfect Corp, with thousands of brands available, including L’Oreal, MAC Cosmetics, Black Opal, and Charlotte Tilbury.

At the bottom of this gallery, there’s a “Try it on” button that aims to further fine-tune your choices and test them out. Augmented reality is leveraged to apply different shades over the user’s lips, even accounting for teeth. A carousel is at the bottom of the camera view, with a “Shop” button prominently listed below:

Find the perfect nude lip by searching for MAC Powder Kiss Lipstick and quickly trying each shade in the collection. If you’re looking for a velvety matte lipstick for your holiday video calls with family and friends, search for NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment and find the color that matches your style.

This Search experience follows similar 3D ads on YouTube to try on different lipsticks and a face filter in Google Duo. Google Search’s new try-on features for lipstick and other beauty products are launching this week in the US.

