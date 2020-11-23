Google Duo’s AR-powered video filters are set to get a little more “glam” with a series of new L’Oreal Paris lipstick filters usable when video calling your friends and family.

Filters have been part of Google Duo video calls for a while now, with timed or exclusive augmented reality-powered options cropping up in time for Diwali, Halloween, and Christmas in the past. Now, you don’t need to worry about putting on your favorite lip gloss or lipstick as Duo can do that for you.

The official Google Twitter account confirmed the partnership, which has resulted in the AR filter dropping right on the cusp of the weekend, with the option rolling out in the interim. This solo filter lets you add a dash of classic L’Oreal lipstick when making a Google Duo video call — with surprisingly accurate results!

Given that many people are still staying in touch using platforms like Google Duo due to local and regional COVID-19 restrictions, not having to worry about slapping on some lipstick might be a lifesaver. Heck, like most AR filters in video calling apps, these are just plain fun — plus this actually plays really nicely with facial hair gents!

We’re not sure if this is a permanent or just a timed filter for Duo. That said, if you are an avid Google Duo user — which you almost certainly should be — then you should be able to add a splash of classic red L’Oreal lipstick to your mug right now. Soft kissable lips without the effort? Sign us up.

