[Update: Starting tomorrow] Crayta is free to ‘buy’ in the Stadia store for two weeks

Just in time for Christmas, Crayta, Stadia’s exclusive game creation and play engine, is going on a 100% discount in the Stadia store for Pro and non-Pro players alike.

Crayta is by far and away Stadia’s most ambitious exclusive title, serving as a way for players to play new and exciting minigames, as well as a way to make game development accessible and even potentially lucrative. Recently, Crayta received a new “Winter’s Edge” update complete with new seasonally appropriate objects, props, and articles of clothing.

Update: Moments after publication, the Reddit post announcing the promotion has been deleted. It’s possible the Reddit post simply went up too early, but we’re working to confirm the existence of the Crayta promotion now.

Update 1:00pm: The Stadia team has confirmed to us that Crayta’s Premium and Deluxe editions will indeed be free to purchase for two weeks, starting tomorrow, not today. The sale will likely go live at 9AM PT tomorrow, the same time as the original Reddit post was published.

We’ve updated this post to reflect the corrected information.

Starting tomorrow, and running until January 5, 2021, Crayta is running a promotion making the game free to “buy” in the Stadia Store. Non-Pro Stadia players can snag Crayta: Premium Edition. Meanwhile, those with Stadia Pro, who have previously been able to claim the Premium Edition with Pro, can now purchase the higher Crayta: Deluxe Edition for free, offering some in-game currency and cosmetics.

Just in time for some cracking Christmas creations – Crayta is now FREE to ALL Stadia users for the next two weeks. Grab it in the Stadia store now to play and create to your heart’s content.

The Premium Edition is free to all Stadia Base players, and the Deluxe Edition is free to all Pro users. Even if you’ve already claimed the game free via Pro, it’s worth getting it again now so that it’s a ‘bought’ game in your library that won’t disappear if your Pro subscription ever lapses. Share and enjoy!

The most important part of this promotion is that unlike the monthly set of games that can be claimed with Stadia Pro, since this is technically a “purchase,” Crayta is yours to play and enjoy even if you let your Stadia Pro subscription lapse.

Interestingly, this is the second time the Crayta team has run this particular promotion, as Crayta was free just last month, ahead of Black Friday. It’s possible the developers are looking to capitalize on the recently increased interest in Stadia thanks to Cyberpunk 2077 running well on the cloud platform.

