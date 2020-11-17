Crayta is currently free to ‘buy’ on Stadia

This week, Google Stadia is preparing for its first anniversary. As part of that celebration, they’ve put a bunch of indie games on sale, including marking down Crayta, the Stadia exclusive tool to play and make games, at a “100% off” discount — aka free.

First launched earlier this year, Crayta is a massively ambitious title that goes beyond being a simple “game.” In reality, it’s an engine for building games, a platform for sharing your creations with the world, and a discovery portal for players to play something new.

Crayta: Premium Edition has long been available for Stadia Pro members to claim for free, offering access to 2020’s “seasonal content.” Starting today and running through November 24, Crayta is available for free to Stadia Pro and non-Pro members alike. Non-Pro players can get a free copy of Crayta: Premium Edition, while Stadia Pro members can upgrade to the Deluxe Edition for free, which should net you a few packs of cosmetics and 1,000 “Crayta Credits.”

Typically, when a game becomes temporarily free like this on Google Stadia, it’s only free to “claim” by Stadia Pro members, and claimed games are only available so long as you have a Stadia Pro subscription. Instead, Crayta: Premium Edition and Crayta: Deluxe Edition are available to “purchase” with a 100% off discount, meaning it’s yours forever.

Other games discounted in the indie sale include fantastic titles like Celeste for $12 and Hello Neighbor for $15, as well as some of Stadia’s exclusives like Lost Words: Beyond the Page for $10 and Gunsport for $5.

Celeste for $11.99 USD or €11.99

Farming Simulator 19 for $31.99 USD or €31.99 / Pro $27.99 USD or €27.99

$27.99 USD or €27.99 Gunsport for $4.99 USD or €4.49

GYLT for $14.99 USD or €14.99

Hello Neighbor for $14.99 USD or €13.99

Kine for $9.99 USD or €9.99

Kona for $8.99 USD or €8.99 / Pro $5.99 USD or €5.99

$5.99 USD or €5.99 Lost Words: Beyond the Page for $10.04 USD or €10.04

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom for $14.99 USD or €14.99 / Pro $11.99 USD or €11.99

$11.99 USD or €11.99 Relicta for $14.99 USD or €14.99

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break for $14.99 USD or €14.99

Serious Sam Collection for $20.99 USD or €20.99 / Pro $19.49 USD or €19.49

$19.49 USD or €19.49 Serious Sam 4 for $31.99 USD or €31.99 / Pro $29.99 USD or €29.99

$29.99 USD or €29.99 Spitlings for $12.74 USD or €12.74 / Pro $11.99 USD or €11.99

$11.99 USD or €11.99 SteamWorld Dig for $4.99 USD or €4.99

SteamWorld Dig 2 for $9.99 USD or €9.99

SteamWorld Heist for $9.99 USD or €9.99

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech for $12.49 USD or €12.49

Strange Brigade Deluxe Edition for $47.99 USD or €47.99 / Pro $39.99 USD or €39.99

$39.99 USD or €39.99 The Turing Test for $11.99 USD or €11.99 / Pro $9.99 USD or €9.99

$9.99 USD or €9.99 Thumper for $9.99 USD or €9.99

Windbound for $25.49 USD or €25.49 / Pro $22.49 USD or €22.49

