Deals: Samsung Note20 $1,023, Google Home Max 50% off, more

Today’s best deals include the Samsung Note20 at $277, Google Home Max is 50% off, and the Pixel 3 XL is discounted by $100. Hit the jump for all of today’s top picks and more.

Samsung’s Note20 Ultra falls to new Amazon low

Amazon offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 128GB Android Smartphone for $1,023. Usually fetching $1,300, here you’re saving 21% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $27 and marking a new Amazon all-time low.

Centered around a 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung’s Note20 Ultra delivers S-Pen support and 5G connectivity. There’s also a triple camera array around back complete with expandable microSD storage to go alongside the built-in 128GB of space.

Black Friday savings return on Google Home Max

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront offers the Google Home Max Speaker for $150 with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Typically fetching $299, here you’re saving nearly 50% with today’s offer returning to the Black Friday price for the all-time low.

Delivering a hi-fi experience with the usual Assistant offerings, the Google Home Max will upgrade your setup with access to various streaming services and more. Alongside Google’s Smart Sound feature that automatically adjusts equalizer settings based on a room’s acoustics, there’s also the ability to command smart home gear and more with Assistant.

Google Pixel 3 XL with 128GB of storage hits Amazon low

Amazon offers the Google Pixel 3 XL 128GB for $399. Today’s deal equates to a $100 discount from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Notable features include a 6.3-inch 1440p display, Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU, 128GB of storage, and Google’s well-regarded 12MP camera. Learn more in our hands-on review. Despite being a few years old at this point, Google Pixel 3 XL is still a viable device, even more so at today’s discount.

Samsung’s 15-inch Chromebook 4+ now $250

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 15-inch Chromebook 4+ 1.1GHz/4GB/64GB for $300. Down from $350, here you’re pocketing $50 in savings with today’s offer coming within $1 of our previous mention and marking one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. The 32GB version is also on sale for $250, down from its $300 going rate. Samsung’s Chromebook 4+ delivers 4GB of RAM alongside up to 64B of internal storage as well as a 15.6-inch form-factor with a robust “military-grade” build. On top of the built-in Google Assistant features, you’ll also enjoy the 10.5-hour battery life and USB-C connectivity.

Garmin Instinct Solar Smartwatches from $300

Amazon is currently discounting Garmin’s lineup of solar-powered smartwatches with the Instinct Solar Surf edition leading the way at $350. Normally fetching $450, here you’re saving $100 with today’s offer marking only the second notable price cut to date and matching the all-time low. Here you’ll find Garmin’s signature rugged form-factor alongside a solar-powered design to standout from other smartwatches in the brand’s stable. This model in particular lives up to the Surf name with a 100-meter waterproof rating. Plus, there’s an array of sensors like GPS, altimeter, compass, and more on top of its heart rate and fitness tracking features. Shop more from $300 right here.

