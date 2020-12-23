One thing Google and Android does well is easter eggs, whether it’s the Android logo mini-games or even the in-built Dino game you’ll find in all versions of Google Chrome. Well, thanks to some intrepid code diggers, it looks like we might see a Google Play Store easter egg being incubated before a future “hatching.”

[Update 12/23]: After a long time with no information, it looks like the Hot Air Balloon easter egg initially seen by those scouring the code is now visible to some out there. The Hot Air Balloon mini-game has been spotted by Android Police, who shared more details on just how this Play Store easter egg will work should it eventually roll out more widely.

While it doesn’t look like it is available very widely at all – we can’t see it ourselves – when loading the Play Store without an active internet connection, you could get a “Play while you wait” prompt with a faux app listing letting you launch into the game simply titled “Hot Air Balloon”.









Effectively, the game works like a hybrid of the Dino runner game from Chrome and the once-popular Doodle Jump. You move from the left to right of your screen avoiding things like spikes and platforms. Bubbles can be collected to up your overall score, with power-ups making it easier to grab more bubbles and in-turn increase your score further.

You can check out the Hot Air Balloon easter egg below:

We’re actually unsure just how widely this Play Store easter egg is actually available, it might be worth trying for yourself simply by turning off Wi-Fi and mobile data and launching the digital storefront on your device. If you do happen to get the option to play the mini-game, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below.

Original article below:

Code diggers Jane Manchun Wong and Alessandro Paluzzi have both managed to unearth the potential Play Store easter egg, which has a definite look and feel to the current Chrome Dino mini-game. The 8-bit inspired mini-game features a little hot air balloon infinitely scrolling through the sky with various obstacles and even collectible “bubbles.”

It looks like there is a high-score mechanic in place, with some power-ups making it easier to boost your score by attracting the high-scoring “bubbles” via a magnet power-up. It definitely reminds us of the once immensely popular Doodle Jump, but with a real Google flavor, look, and feel.

You can see the interesting little mini-game in action below:

Google Play Store is working on a mini-game Easter Egg The aesthetic resembles Chrome’s Dinosaur game (chrome://dino) pic.twitter.com/R0lebJPqX4 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 5, 2020

It’s not clear just how to access this potential Play Store Easter Egg, as it looks as though you’ll need to do some code digging of your own to enable it. Although, like the Chrome Dino game, it may appear in future versions of the online storefront when you lack a web connection.

There is no other information on if or when this easter egg could come to the Google Play Store, so we’ll just have to bide our time until more details emerge. Until then, let us know what you think of this potential mini-game down in the comments section below.

