OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 to go on sale in US from January 15

- Jan. 5th 2021 6:01 am PT

0

After initially only launching in selected markets, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 are set to go on sale from January 15 in the US.

Both handsets will go on sale exclusively at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile, making them the very first prepaid OnePlus devices available on a US carrier to date. Everything else on the US versions of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 remain the same, including the, frankly, sickeningly bad update schedule.

For those unaware, you’ll only get access to one full OS upgrade on both devices. If you care about getting updated to Android 12, then we’d genuinely suggest avoiding the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 in all regions including the US.

That said, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G comes with a 6.49-inch 90Hz IPS LCD display, uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and has 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. It also includes a quad-camera setup that consists of a 64-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The battery is rated at 4,300mAh and can be topped up at 30W charge speeds.

The OnePlus Nord N100 is a 4G-only device that has a 6.52-inch 90Hz IPS LCD display. It utilizes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. The camera is far less capable with a 13-megapixel main sensor, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor on offer. Both the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 ship with OxygenOS 10.5 based upon Android 10 pre-installed.

For those interested, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 will also be available to purchase in the US direct from oneplus.com priced at $299.99 and $239 respectively. You’ll have to wait until 10:00 am ET on January 8 to pre-order, with devices shipping from January 15, 2021.

If you prefer picking up the new Nord series hardware on T-Mobile US, you can get the OnePlus Nord N10 5G with 128GB storage in Midnight Ice from $12.50/month or the OnePlus Nord N100 (LTE) in Midnight Frost from $7.50/month.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

OnePlus

OnePlus

Known for its tagline "Never Settle," OnePlus makes smartphones that rival other flagship handsets with more budget-friendly price tags.
OnePlus Nord N10 5G

OnePlus Nord N10 5G
OnePlus Nord N100

About the Author

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

NordVPN

NordVPN
Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a XL