After initially only launching in selected markets, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 are set to go on sale from January 15 in the US.

Both handsets will go on sale exclusively at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile, making them the very first prepaid OnePlus devices available on a US carrier to date. Everything else on the US versions of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 remain the same, including the, frankly, sickeningly bad update schedule.

For those unaware, you’ll only get access to one full OS upgrade on both devices. If you care about getting updated to Android 12, then we’d genuinely suggest avoiding the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 in all regions including the US.

That said, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G comes with a 6.49-inch 90Hz IPS LCD display, uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and has 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. It also includes a quad-camera setup that consists of a 64-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The battery is rated at 4,300mAh and can be topped up at 30W charge speeds.

The OnePlus Nord N100 is a 4G-only device that has a 6.52-inch 90Hz IPS LCD display. It utilizes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. The camera is far less capable with a 13-megapixel main sensor, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor on offer. Both the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 ship with OxygenOS 10.5 based upon Android 10 pre-installed.

For those interested, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 will also be available to purchase in the US direct from oneplus.com priced at $299.99 and $239 respectively. You’ll have to wait until 10:00 am ET on January 8 to pre-order, with devices shipping from January 15, 2021.

If you prefer picking up the new Nord series hardware on T-Mobile US, you can get the OnePlus Nord N10 5G with 128GB storage in Midnight Ice from $12.50/month or the OnePlus Nord N100 (LTE) in Midnight Frost from $7.50/month.

