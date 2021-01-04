OnePlus 9 Pro tipped to deliver even faster 45W wireless charging

- Jan. 4th 2021 7:43 am PT

0

The OnePlus 8 Pro was the company’s first and still only device with wireless charging, but that’s about to change. Next year’s OnePlus 9 series will deliver more wireless charging, including an upgrade to the speeds at a whopping 45W.

Max Jambor reports on Voice that the OnePlus 9 Pro will ship with 45W charging, a 50% increase over last year’s already-impressive OnePlus 8 Pro and its 30W charging. While details are unclear on this new tech, it will likely require a new charging dock compared to last year’s option as well as probably some further cooling enhancements.

Notably, too, the OnePlus 9 Pro will almost surely adopt the 65W wired charging that first arrived on OnePlus 8T meaning that either way you charge this device, it’ll be with some serious speed.

Max also confirms a previous rumor that the standard OnePlus 9 will be adopting wireless charging, solving one of the few big complaints we had about last year’s OnePlus 8. It’s not clear what speed it will support, though. He also says that the device will support reverse wireless charging just like the OnePlus 8 Pro did.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

OnePlus

OnePlus

Known for its tagline "Never Settle," OnePlus makes smartphones that rival other flagship handsets with more budget-friendly price tags.
OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9
OnePlus 9 Pro

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra Elite 85t
Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3