One of the major benefits of being a Google One subscriber is the random and sometimes impressive freebies, the latest such “gift” for UK-based users is three months of free YouTube Premium.

This isn’t the first time that Google One subscribers have been offered an extended trial for YouTube Premium — and it likely won’t be the last. However, the offer only seems to be available at present to selected subscribers in the UK.

If you haven’t already tried YouTube Premium, it’s effectively the best way to remove ads from YouTube without requiring an ad block extension or added application. Bundled into YouTube Premium is access to YouTube Music, which recently fully replaced Google Play Music as the premier audio streaming platform from Google.

Get 3 months of YouTube Premium free Google One members can now get YouTube and YouTube Music ad-free. Activate by 1/31/22, £11.99/month once trial ends.

This offer looks like it will be available for some time, as those eligible have over a year from now until January 31, 2022, to claim this extended trial. We’re not entirely sure if it is limited to certain storage and, therefore, payment tiers, but this has not been the case with previous offers.

You may need to open the Google One app on your Android or iOS device and head to the “Benefits” panel — or tap here — to check if your account is currently eligible for this extended free YouTube Premium and YouTube Music trial. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear to be available to all members at present. Often these offers are randomized, and seemingly only lucky people do get to grab a slice of ad-free video viewing this time around.

