As is tradition, Google is inviting K-12 students in the US to create a Doodle for the Search homepage. Doodle for Google 2021 is looking for artwork that reflects “I am strong because…”

Strength isn’t only about how fast you can run or how many pushups you can do – it’s also about the strength inside of you. How do you rise above troubles and keep moving forward in tough times? When you make mistakes or get scared, what helps you clear the clouds above your head? When people around you are feeling down, how do you use your inner strength to lift them up?

In its 13th edition, Google is inviting kids to draw “what makes [them] uniquely strong.” Submissions will be accepted — either mailed or online — until February 26, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Doodles are grouped in five groups: K-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9, and 10-12.

Judging criteria includes artistic merit, creativity, and theme communication — both artistic and through the written explanation.

Finalists are judged on a state-by-state basis with 10 or more winners in each grade group selected by the Google Doodle team and three guest judges for a total of 54 works. The public will then be invited to vote and select five “national finalists” from each grouping.

A panel of Google executives will choose one of the five National Finalists and announce the National Winner in June.

In addition to being displayed on Google.com — as well as the mobile apps and Chrome’s New Tab Page — for 24 hours, the National Winner will receive a $30,000 college scholarship, $50,000 technology package for their school/non-profit organization, Google hardware, and swag. Unsurprisingly, there is no trip to the Mountain View headquarters.

You can submit Doodle for Google 2021 entries here.

