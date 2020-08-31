Earlier this month, week-long voting to select five finalists from 54 Doodle for Google submissions opened. The company today announced the winner in each grade group.

In January, Google opened the annual K-12 contest for creating a Doodle that gets featured on its US homepage. Entries were accepted until March 20, with a Doodle from each state/territory selected.

The internet has since voted on the best work in each grade group: K-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9, and 10-12. A panel of Google executives and judges will choose the national winner from those five Doodles:

Lilly Singh: Award Winning Entertainer and Creator

Rodney Robinson: 2019 National Teacher of the Year

Mari Andrew: Illustrator and Best-Selling Author

The 2020 Doodle for Google national finalists opened up their creative hearts and shared the special ways they show kindness. Our five student winners, one from each grade group, created artwork that celebrates caring for the environment, kindness online, friendship, inclusion and showing kindness to others even when they might not be kind to you. Take a look to learn more about the inspiring ways our finalists spread kindness in our world.

K-3 — Hawaii: I show kindness by picking up trash & microplastics on the beach

4-5 — Texas: I show kindness by sticking together with my friends in tough times

6-7 — New Jersey: I show kindness by treating all different kinds of people as my neighbor.

8-9 — Oklahoma: I show kindness by…not engaging in negativity on social media, and instead focusing on using positive, kind words to lift people up and add a smile to their face every day.

10-12 — Louisiana: Kindness is love made visible, so I show kindness by showing my family I love them.

You can learn more about each Doodle for Google finalists’ entry here.

