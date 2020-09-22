Doodle for Google 2020 winner showcased on homepage

Every year, Google gives K-12 students a chance to draw a new “Doodle” to be featured on the company’s homepage and net some other prizes. All day today, the Doodle for Google 2020 winner is being showcased on Google.com.

This year’s Doodle for Google competition, which kicked off back in January, asked students to submit artwork based on the theme “I show kindness by…” From there, Google selected their favorite 54 Doodles — one from every state, Washington DC, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Virgin Islands. The 54 were slimmed down to five through a voting process, and Google’s panel of judges has now selected a winner.

The winning Doodle, which will appear on the Google.com homepage for the entirety of September 23, 2020, comes from Sharon Sara, a 4th grader from Frisco, TX. Entitled “Together as One,” Sharon’s Doodle shows a group of girls with different hair styles, body types, skin colors, and clothing styles holding hands as friends.

As for the “Google” portion of this Doodle, not only do each of the girls have a letter of “Google” on their clothing, the letters are also included in each girl’s hairdo in a fun way.

When asked what inspired her to create this Doodle, Sharon shared a story that is truly heart-melting.

People have not wanted to be my friend because of how I look, so I decided to draw what I do! No matter what people look like, you look on the inside and then decide if you want to be their friend. — Sharon Sara, Doodle for Google 2020 winning artist

Suffice it to say that the world could use more people who think like Sharon.

For her winning artwork, Sharon Sara will receive a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for her school, as well as some Google hardware and swag. The other four finalists will each receive a $3,000 scholarship along with the Google hardware and swag.

What do you think of the Doodle for Google 2020 winning artwork? Did your favorite get selected? Let us know down in the comments.

